Commentary: Taliban’s return in Afghanistan cements Southeast Asia extremist strategy of 'strategic patience'

SINGAPORE: The Taliban has an often used Afghan adage to describe its shocking take-over of Afghanistan: ““You have the watch, I have the time”.

Then, a reminder of temporal foreign presence in Afghanistan, today that phrase echoes the vindication that perseverance in waiting for an opportune time to initiate a comeback can pay off.

Despite 20 years of occupation by US and allied forces and their technological-military superiority, the Taliban’s return was swift and decisive.

Perhaps it sensed a vacuum created by the US’ capricious policies – with the rushed Doha peace agreement in 2020, the announced pull-out by September and the US desire to press on with withdrawal despite the Taliban’s ratcheting up of civilian attacks and targeted assassinations to intimidate civil society, highlighted by a United Nations report in February.

AL-QAEDA NETWORKS WILL BE STRENGTHENED

Afghanistan’s return to the extremist fold could be the watershed in what may be a global resurgence of transnational terrorism and radicalism.

Specifically, the Taliban’s victory may have a ripple effect on Southeast Asia’s security landscape emanating from the safe havens it may provide Al-Qaeda and other like-minded terror and extremist groups with.