Commentary: Tighter enforcement not enough to prevent workplace fatalities in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The death of migrant worker Vinoth Kumar in a structure collapse at a Tanjong Pagar worksite reignites concern about a growing list of workplace fatalities in Singapore.

Just three days before that incident, a worker died after being electrocuted while installing rooftop solar panels.

There were 46 workplace deaths in 2022, the highest number since 2016. This triggered the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to implement a heightened safety period in September 2022, which tightened enforcement and introduced fresh measures.

Serious lapses would result in senior management being held accountable and temporary bans on employing new foreign workers.

The heightened safety period was initially planned for six months but was extended for three additional months, before ending on May 31.

MOM reported a significant decline in workplace fatality rate during the period, but major injury rate worsened. New safety requirements were announced following the end of the heightened safety period, such as mandatory video surveillance systems for construction sites with project value of S$5 million (US$3.7 million) or more from June 2024 onwards.

Unfortunately, workplace injuries and deaths have occurred since the end of the heightened safety period. The structural collapse at Tanjong Pagar attracted significant attention due to the scale of the accident and its impact on public safety.