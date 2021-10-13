Commentary: Teachers who complain about burnout are not bad teachers

SINGAPORE: Singapore workers are no strangers to burnout. After all, we live and work in the second most overworked city.

A worrying spotlight was recently shone on burnout among teachers. In a Ministry of Education (MOE) engagement survey conducted in June, three in 10 teachers said they could not cope with stress at work.

Many of us have family or friends in the teaching profession. While it is not uncommon to hear of their challenges and high workload, some report experiencing panic attacks, emotional breakdowns or feeling like they have nothing to contribute. One teacher we know eventually chose to quit to protect their mental health.

WHY ARE TEACHERS SO BURNT OUT?

Burnout has been studied for decades in psychology. It is a response to cumulative, prolonged and sustained stress, not the “usual” episodic stress we may feel before an important exam or job interview.

It has three distinct components: Initial feelings of being emotionally and mentally drained, followed by cynicism about the meaning of one’s work and an overwhelming sense of inadequacy.