Commentary: Weight of parental expectations can burden our teachers unnecessarily

WHEN IS PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT TOO MUCH?

Less than a decade ago, having access to a teacher’s private mobile number was unheard of. Now, they are more accessible than ever – usually through WhatsApp or certainly via email.

This makes it easy for even the most uninvolved parent to tap on their teachers. If we’re not careful, this checking in can sometimes become excessive, even meddlesome.

As a parent, the ease of communication is a boon. Each time we need to clarify something about homework, we can reach out and get answers quite easily.

Particularly in this era of pandemic-driven home-based learning, the speed of communication can be critical. I always appreciate my children’s form teachers taking the trouble to be on call during home-based learning (HBL) days – on more than a few occasions my youngest child managed to lock his account after getting the password wrong.

But for all its benefits, being accessible to parents can be quite a bane for teachers. When we have questions or concerns, we are usually dealing with one child at a time, but the teacher at the receiving end has to deal with 30 or 40 parents.

After long hours at work, to be bothered by work-related matters during private time can add to the stress teachers face.

As a friend observed, with the ease of communication, expectations have shifted. “We now expect teachers not just to teach our kids but also to respond to our queries and concerns,” she said. And if the teacher takes longer than a few days to reply, we assume that they are lazy or cannot be bothered.

Another unpleasant downside that comes with the ubiquity of WhatsApp class chats is that parents start to compare their child's experience with particular teachers, on some occasions banding together to share a negative experience.

This can bring unnecessary tension to the parent-teacher relationship, where one person's experience becomes elevated as "truth" and the teacher ends up being labelled as either too strict or too relaxed.

Some parents in a class chat I’m in have been exchanging notes on how a teacher made a child stay back during recess to do a re-test for their Chinese spelling.

While the tone of the discussion was cordial, the parents’ disdain for such a method of teaching was palpably felt.

Thankfully, one parent chimed in pointing out that the Chinese teacher is really hardworking.