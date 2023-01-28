Commentary: Big tech binged on workers during COVID-19. Now, the purge

Down in the San Francisco Bay Area, there was more of a willingness to hint that errors had been made. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” wrote Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Mark Benioff of Salesforce was even clearer: “As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”

Then there was Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms, who opted to treat his November layoff message to employees as something of a confessional:

“At the start of COVID-19, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth. Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended. I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected.”

LAYOFFS ARE A FRACTION OF JOBS ADDED DURING COVID-19

Zuckerberg, of course, may have many other things to be contrite about, starting with the 2021 decision to rename Facebook and bet its future on virtual-reality headsets. But, yes, Meta truly did hire a ton of people in 2020 and 2021, with headcount up 60 per cent over that period. For Microsoft, Alphabet, Salesforce and Meta, the combined increase was 35 per cent, or 126,170 jobs.

The layoffs announced so far by these four companies total 41,000, about a third of the jobs they added since 2019.