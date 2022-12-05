Commentary: Layoffs don't mean that the heyday of tech is over

SINGAPORE: Layoffs in the tech sector are all over the news. Shopee, until recently one of the most desired workplaces for young talents in Singapore, has executed a few rounds of cuts, affecting as many as 7,000 employees globally. That’s smaller than the 11,000 jobs cut by Meta (formerly Facebook), and the 10,000 jobs Amazon is said to be planning to cut.

Singapore’s Manpower Minister Tan See Leng recently told Parliament that 1,270 workers were laid off by tech firms from July to mid-November.

There could be more if current macro uncertainties of inflation, rising interest rates and increasingly expensive capital persist. How would these layoffs affect tech businesses and talent?

VARIED IMPACT OF TECH LAYOFFS

The companies announcing the layoffs are not all of the same breed.

First, there are the US tech majors – the likes of Alphabet and Meta – which are facing headwinds but still hugely profitable.

Next, there are the local and regional tech champions – Sea Group and GoTo – which are working hard towards profitability. In the mix are myriad growth companies, in public and private markets, which have benefited from low-cost funding in the last decade but now running out of cheap fuel for growth.

Last but not least, there are earlier stage start-ups that are dealing with their own struggles.