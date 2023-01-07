Commentary: I was retrenched after nearly 6 years at a tech firm. This is how I got through it

“JOIN MEETING FROM PRIVATE SPACE”

That morning, I had received an unusual video meeting invite from my director in the United States. The invite said the meeting was to “inform you of some proposed changes that will be impacting our team”.

It was suggested that I “join this meeting from a private space”. That was the most apparent foreshadowing I’ve ever seen.

The video meeting was short. After a brief round of greetings, the director, along with an HR personnel, started reading their scripts off their screens.

They said they appreciated what I had accomplished over the past years, but the company had to make the tough decision to let some skilful people go to reduce costs.

My role was terminated.

My confidence took a dip. A 5 per cent staff reduction was not a lot. Was my performance in the bottom 5 per cent?

However, as soon as I exited the meeting, I put this negative thought aside and focused on what mattered the most: Finding my next job.

After signing the severance agreement, I quickly handed over crucial projects to my teammates, said goodbye to my stakeholders and friends at work, turned in my work laptop and badge, and walked out of the building with an empty backpack and heart.