Commentary: Why do so many tech 'solutions' only seem to create more problems?

SINGAPORE: After alighting from my app-hailed ride and breezing through the automated biometric immigration channel at Changi Airport, I decided I needed a local food fix before boarding my flight.

So I made a beeline for the nearest food court, where my appreciation for Singapore’s smart city aspirations quickly evaporated.

The food court itself was relatively empty, but at its entrance where there were four self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, were long, slow-moving queues comprising harried airport staff, curious tourists, and hungry local travellers.

Stuck in line, I had plenty of time to arrive at the realisation that the kiosks offered too much choice. The dozen food stalls sold eight or more dishes each, each dish customisable to a granular level. The designers of the interface clearly knew local hawker fare like the back of their hands.

While useful for regular customers or those familiar with local fare, many tourists can’t tell a laksa from a lamian, or a prata from a pappadum. I’m sure they would have navigated a similar kiosk at McDonald’s with ease, but the sheer number of unfamiliar options at these kiosks seemed to unnecessarily complicate the ordering process.

And so, the befuddled foreigners ahead of me took 15 minutes to swipe and scroll their way through each stall’s menu, while Google-ing on their smartphones to research and confer on what certain dishes were. They took another five minutes to order a plate of chicken rice, and five more to pay by credit card.

In the meantime, several hungry folks had given up queuing and left.

Any local hawker worth their salt would have manually rung up, collected payment for, and served 20 plates of food within that time frame.