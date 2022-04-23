Commentary: Can tech stocks ride out inflation and the Ukraine war?

SAN FRANCISCO: As the latest tech earnings season gets underway in the United States, macro issues loom large.

An industry that likes to focus on the micro – where the next disruptive change will come from or which incumbent is about to get its lunch eaten – suddenly finds itself wrestling with an unusually large number of geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

Inflation and the turn in the interest rate cycle have raised questions about both rising costs (particularly in the strained labour market for information technology) and weakening demand.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has trimmed sales at the margin for many companies, but more importantly, hit supplies of key materials and injected a new level of uncertainty into the global economy.

China’s drastic response to COVID-19 outbreaks is only the latest issue to threaten global supply chains – and another reason to worry about a slowdown in the country’s economy.

However, while this has brought a bumpy start to the year, IT demand has settled at an unusually robust level coming out of the pandemic. It all looks like a recipe for huge volatility, as companies try to withstand external shocks to their global supply chains and operations, with varying degrees of success.

But it also suggests that some of the main engines of the IT industry are still firing on all cylinders.