Commentary: Some Singapore teens are getting high at home. What can parents do?

SINGAPORE: The home is supposed to be a safe place, where children are protected from the harsh realities of the world.

But behind some closed doors, a battle is unfolding - teen drug use.

A recent survey by the Institute of Mental Health showed that about four in 10 drug users in Singapore started on illegal substances before they turned 18. Two of the most common locations where people took drugs were at their own homes and at a friend’s home.

This is worrying.

As a clinical psychologist who works with individuals suffering from addiction and co-occurring psychiatric conditions, I have witnessed first-hand the devastating effects of drug abuse on individuals and their families.

DRUGS A TEMPTING ESCAPE FOR VULNERABLE TEENS

Adolescence is a vulnerable age group for drug abuse due to multiple interconnected factors. Research has shown that the brain circuits responsible for decision-making, impulse control, emotional regulation and risk assessment aren’t fully developed until age 25.