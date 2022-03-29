Commentary: Telegram's lenience on disinformation has made it a valuable tool in the Ukraine war

LONDON: Not much unites Ukrainians and Russians in wartime but one thing that they both share is an enthusiasm for the Telegram messaging app. Now used by more than 500 million monthly active users, Telegram has become the messaging service of choice for political dissidents and libertarians around the world.

But in some countries, such as Russia, it has become a favourite platform for state propagandists and security services, too.

With such a wide spectrum of users and uses, Telegram reflects the adage that technology is neither good nor bad, nor is it neutral. The company’s experience explodes the industry myth that social media firms can just be passive platforms.

Through its policies and actions, Telegram is actively shaping, and limiting, public debate in important ways in many countries. That should make its users stop and think about where the company is heading.

Since its launch in 2013, Telegram has trumpeted its commitment to privacy, security and free speech. Pavel Durov, the mercurial Russian co-founder, had previously been forced, by the Kremlin, out of another company that he had created, VKontakte, known as Russia’s Facebook.

When I interviewed him back in 2015, Durov made a passionate libertarian argument that Telegram would always resist state pressure. Since then, Telegram has been heavily used by anti-government protesters in many places, including Iran, Hong Kong and Belarus.

USING TELEGRAM FOR GOOD

Telegram users rave about its smooth design, ease of use and flexible functionality that they claim beats rival products, such as WhatsApp.