Commentary: Temasek’s punishment over FTX sets unrealistic expectations for investing

SINGAPORE: When we invest, there is always a chance that we could lose some or even all our money. That is the nature of the beast. It doesn’t matter whether the “we” is a private investor, a professional investor, or even a seasoned investing company such as Temasek, which is one of three Singapore entities responsible for managing the country’s whole-of-Government assets.

The risk of losing money, however, depends greatly on the type of investment we choose. In terms of the hierarchy of risk, cash is the least risky. Bonds are a bit riskier, but they are also deemed to be less risky than property. At the top of the risk pyramid are shares. But even then, not all shares carry the same level of risk.

Unlisted shares that are favoured by many private equity and venture capital companies can carry significantly greater risks than stock-market listed shares. But there is an important trade-off. In return for assuming the greater level of risk, the return on investment could be much higher, too.

Temasek was recently given a taste of what that greater risk could mean. It, along with other professional investors that included BlackRock and Sequoia Capital, was caught up in the demise of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Temasek, which invested US$275 million in the now-failed entity has had to write off its entire investment.