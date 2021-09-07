Commentary: New Zealand’s latest terror attack shows why Islamic State is hard to defeat online

HAMILTON, New Zealand: As Friday’s attack by an Islamic State sympathiser in a New Zealand supermarket has shown, the Islamic State’s extreme ideology still holds strong appeal for some disaffected Muslims living in the west. Islamic State ideology did not die in Syria and Iraq with the defeat and its plans to establish a caliphate.

The Islamic State continues to be a radicalising influence on those susceptible to anti-western narratives. Social networks, the dark web and encrypted platforms continue to facilitate the global spread of its beliefs.

The Sri Lankan-born national responsible for Friday’s terrorist attack had previously been found to possess Islamic State content on his personal computing devices and been banned from accessing social media sites for this very reason.

That is why we should be wary of describing him as a “lone wolf”. He may have acted alone, with no direct assistance from a terrorist group. But his ideology and process of radicalisation are connected to global groups deliberately seeking to promote their vicious world view and attract new adherents to their cause.

WHY ISLAMIC STATE IS SO HARD TO BEAT

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have had a temporary chilling effect on radicalism, there are concerns that in the post-pandemic era, terrorism will become a bigger problem globally.

The Islamic State was never truly defeated. Their military defeat in Iraq and Syria has led to the diffusion of the threat to other countries, including Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s declaration of an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan, there are concerns about a resurgence of Islamic violence internationally.

The Taliban are no friends of the Islamic State and there has already been some cooperation with the new Taliban government to protect Kabul airport from Islamic State attacks. But extremists will have been inspired by the defeat of the United States-led coalition in Afghanistan and buoyed to continue their global aspiration for conflict between Muslim and non-Muslim peoples.