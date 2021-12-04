Commentary: Even car makers think buying an electric vehicle is starting to look like a good idea

SINGAPORE: 2021 may well be the year the electric car turned a corner.

The share price of iconic electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla soared 13 per cent in one day in October, after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Model 3 cars in a deal that catapulted Tesla’s market capitalisation to more than US$1 trillion.

There are broader promising signs of this accelerating growth given a year-on-year global growth in the first half of 2021 of 168 per cent, according to the Electric Vehicle World Sales Database.

The global electric car market has been growing exponentially, with an estimated 16 million to be in operation by end-2021.

China, Europe and the US are leading this revolution with a combined market share of 94 per cent for the first half of 2021.

These trends are reflected in Singapore which registered 487 Tesla cars sold between July and September, a surge compared to the 30 sold in the first six months of 2021, despite costing more than three times as much as in the US.

But at a modest market share of 1.4 per cent of total new cars registered in Singapore this year, this EV growth has also gotten started.