Commentary: What you type might not mean the same thing to the person you’re texting

PRESTON, England: On a day-to-day level, the way we interact with the people around us is shaped by our expectations, which are rooted in our experience. Most adults experience more regular and intensive contact with adults of roughly the same age as them.

It is no surprise then - as a cursory glance at any multigenerational Twitter row over the past decade clearly demonstrates - that our expectations tend to be skewed towards how our own age group expresses themselves.

This isn’t only evident on social media. Business insiders are quick to point out both the benefits and the challenges of a multigenerational workforce. Communication is a key factor, here. There are subtle differences in how different generations use language.

Sometimes it’s a matter of unfamiliar words or peculiar grammatical constructions. Former United Kingdom prime minister David Cameron famously alternated between signing off with “DC” - clearly, his initials - and “LOL”, in text messages he was sending to the media executive Rebekah Brooks.

The two are roughly the same age but one seems to have been much more up on text speak than the other. He thought this meant “lots of love”, Brooks explained in 2012 “until I told him it meant ‘laugh out loud’ and then he didn’t sign them like that any more".

Often, though, it stems from a misinterpreted intonation or a misunderstood intention. It’s not the meaning of the words used that causes the confusion, but how you said them.