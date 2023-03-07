Commentary: Perils and promise beneath global enthusiasm for Thai baht

SINGAPORE: There appears to be a surge of excitement around the baht. Established Chinese investors and small family offices are eyeing Thai assets to hedge against Western sanctions and China’s own uncertain political economy. Some Hong Kongers are emigrating and moving businesses to Bangkok.

In New York, acquaintances in finance talk of bets on the baht’s rise. Investor and Financial Times contributing editor Ruchir Sharma tapped this sentiment with enthusiastic praise for Thailand’s currency in an essay in February.

Does the newfound attention to the baht augur strong growth for Thailand’s economy and a larger role for the baht in international finance?

It is possible that Thailand could revive dreams of prominence in Asian and global finance as Bangkok policymakers envisioned in the 1990s. A fuller answer, though, is that the baht’s promise depends on the government’s ability to navigate deeper structural problems and avoid the debt and asset bubbles that afflicted Thailand during earlier booms.

Without these measures, attention to the baht will be short-lived, and Thailand’s economy will continue a disappointing trend.

THAILAND’S MIXED ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

In the long term, strong currencies tend to emerge from strong - more productive and investible - economies. Since the Asian Financial Crisis of the late 1990s, Thailand’s economic performance has been mixed.