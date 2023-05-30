Commentary: Though the Thai election’s done and dusted, political uncertainty remains

SINGAPORE: There’s a Thai proverb - “flee a tiger only to find a crocodile” - that describes a situation in Thai politics in the aftermath of this month’s elections aptly. After the progressive anti-junta Move Forward Party’s electoral victory on May 14, tigers and crocodiles abound.

In Thailand’s second general election since the 2014 coup, Move Forward captured the largest number of parliamentary seats (152) based on unofficial Election Commission numbers, edging out its opposition ally Pheu Thai (141 seats).

The two parties’ combined 293 seats dominate the seats won by parties supporting the former junta chief-turned-prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ally General Prawit Wongsuwan. Their parties received much weaker support than expected, with only 36 and 40 seats respectively. For fans of Thai democracy, this was a long-overdue win.

On May 18, Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Move Forward and its sole prime ministerial candidate, announced an agreement between eight parties to form a coalition government encompassing 313 parliamentarians. In most countries, this clear and convincing majority in the 500-seat lower house would provide an obvious mandate for Move Forward to form a government.

But not in Thailand.

THE BATTLE IS NOT OVER

Under the 2017 Constitution, which was designed by the 2014 coup group to ensure its continued control in determining the country’s leadership, both the 500-seat House of Representatives and the 250-seat junta-appointed Senate vote for prime minister - meaning that Pita must assemble an overwhelming 376 votes.

This is a difficult task. Despite winning the largest share of parliamentary seats and initially announcing a coalition in the 2019 election, the Pheu Thai party was unable to form a government.

Instead, Prayut became prime minister after the junta-appointed Election Commission allocated party list seats away from large parties to a series of small parties that supported the coup-maker.