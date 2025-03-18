Commentary: Thailand’s border wall plan is a 20th century solution to a 21st century problem

SINGAPORE: A proposal by Thailand’s Defence Ministry to build a border wall near Poipet, Cambodia, is raising eyebrows.

The idea is to curb illegal border crossings and comes as Thailand tries to find ways to counter criminal scam syndicates operating across its borders in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Experts are sceptical, however, that the approximately 50km wall - which is referred to in some reports as a fence - will, if constructed, actually deter illegal activities.

On paper, the wall sounds like a tough security measure. From the US-Mexico border to India’s plan to fence its 1,643km border with Myanmar and Malaysian state Kelantan’s proposal (which was eventually rejected) for a 100km wall with Thailand’s Narathiwat province, governments are increasingly turning to physical barriers as security fix.

But there are reasons for the scepticism. ASEAN nationals - who make up a large proportion of workers in scam centres, forced or otherwise - can already travel to Cambodia visa-free. Much of the border remains laced with land mines, a natural deterrent. And while the border is porous in certain heavily forested and mountainous areas, building a fence or a wall in those areas is likely not feasible and will be riddled with flaws.

Not to mention that a 50km-odd wall along a border stretching several hundred kilometres does little to curb the corruption, including in Thailand itself, that facilitates illegal crossings.