Commentary: Thailand-Cambodia tensions reveal risks of backchannel diplomacy

SYDNEY: On Jun 15, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made a private phone call to Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen, a former prime minister who remains the dominant political figure in the country.

The call was meant to de-escalate tensions following a deadly border clash that had reignited long-standing disputes near the Preah Vihear temple. It was conducted informally, personally, and outside official diplomatic channels. Three days later, a 9-minute audio excerpt was leaked.

Hun Sen admitted to recording and disseminating the call, later releasing the full 17-minute audio on Facebook. What followed has been political chaos in Thailand: A coalition partner withdrew from government, protests erupted, and the Thai Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest with Cambodia, and Paetongtarn now faces a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The fallout was not just a bilateral misstep; it exposed a structural vulnerability in how diplomacy is increasingly conducted. This incident serves as a textbook case of protocol vulnerability: the risks that arise when state-level diplomacy proceeds through undocumented, unaccountable, and unprotected means.

More broadly, it illustrates what may be termed “diplomatic authority drift”, the growing trend of foreign policy influence shifting to individuals outside formal executive roles, often without mandate or oversight.