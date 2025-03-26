Commentary: By deporting Uyghurs, Thailand blinked and China got its way

BANGKOK: It was “probably true, but what a silly thing to admit”, the famously blunt Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remarked in a post on Facebook this month.

He was reacting to a remark by Thailand's vice minister for foreign affairs, Russ Jalichandra, who had that said Thailand’s decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China was to avert potential fallout with China. “Thailand could face retaliation from China that would impact the livelihoods of many Thais,” Mr Jalichandra was cited as saying.

The Uyghurs deported in February were part of a group of 300 who fled China and were arrested in Thailand in 2014. Some had previously been sent back to China and others to Türkiye, while the others remained in Thai custody for over a decade.

Human rights groups have long accused China of widespread abuses against the mainly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs of Xinjiang – which Beijing denies.

The international reaction against Thailand was swift. Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the return of the Uyghurs “violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return”.

The US issued a travel warning, citing retaliatory attacks in the past from similar deportations. In August 2015, a powerful bomb blast at the storied Erawan shrine in downtown Bangkok killed 20 people and injured 163, and was later traced by Thai police to Uyghurs likely retaliating for Thailand’s deportation of 109 Uyghurs to China the previous month.

Japan’s Embassy issued a similar warning; Japanese nationals were among the dead in the 2015 attack. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Australian government “strongly disagrees with the decision of the Thai government”.

On Mar 14, the US placed visa restrictions on current and former Thai officials “responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return” of the Uyghurs.