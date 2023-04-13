Commentary: Thailand’s newfound economic stardom comes with caveats

SINGAPORE: Once synonymous with the crisis that brought on an Asia-wide financial meltdown a generation ago, Thailand gets almost rave reviews now. This relative resilience of its economy may be tested by a pronounced downturn and a re-awakening of the country's deep political divisions.

Calamity appears to be the last thing on investors’ minds when they think of Thailand these days. Goldman Sachs Group even likened the nation to a "safe haven". Among the kingdom’s attributes are a resurgence in tourism, low foreign debt and a surplus in the broadest measure of trade. That’s a halo historically associated with Switzerland, Japan or prized asset classes like United States Treasuries.

The baht, whose nosedive in 1997 wrote the opening chapter in an emerging market upheaval, was one of the most sought-after Asian currencies last quarter. Investors have been regarding Thai bonds with enthusiasm. In the lead-up to the pandemic, officials wondered whether the baht was too strong.

THAILAND’S JOURNEY TO RESPECTABILITY

Thailand could be making a bigger deal of this journey to respectability. Leaders elsewhere in Southeast Asia love to tell stories about lessons learned and how vulnerabilities then have become strengths: Currencies largely float freely, interest rates are set transparently with a degree of autonomy undreamt of in 1997, bank supervision has been beefed up, and foreign-exchange reserves bolstered.