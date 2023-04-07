Commentary: Political dealmaking will determine the winner and twist outcomes in Thailand’s election

GUNNING FOR ALLIANCES

Only one party, Pheu Thai, has a credible chance of gaining a majority in the 500-member House but among the major parties, it is least likely to lead in forming a viable governing coalition.

In a landscape where the unelected 250-member Senate, which voted en masse for General Prayut in 2019, will join 500 MPs in selecting a new PM, even a Pheu Thai majority would not guarantee that it can assemble a working coalition. This is mainly because the Senate is unlikely to support a prime minister candidate running under Pheu Thai’s banner.

To secure at least 376 out of 750 votes in parliament, politicians across the political spectrum must form makeshift alliances, setting aside policy priorities and ideological differences in marriages of convenience. This trend is already foreshadowed by large-scale party hopping and the blurring of ideological divisions among major Thai parties.

Thailand’s future public policy trajectory will therefore depend heavily on the characteristics of the post-electoral coalition government, whose composition will likely be subject to the whims of political dealmakers. While Thai voters can influence the parties’ relative electoral performance, voters’ preferences may not be reflected in the post-election coalition configurations.

We predict that three scenarios are plausible: A “status quo” scenario, where an amalgamation of conservative-leaning, pragmatic, and small parties from the current government reassemble a “new” government; an “opposition landslide” outcome, that swaps the current government for the opposition; or “a political crossover” where key parties from the current government and opposition team up to form a new “national reconciliation” government.

The “status quo” will likely see General Prayut or General Prawit become prime minister with support from the UTN, PPRP, Bhumjaithai (BJT), Democrat, and smaller parties, with full backing from the Senate.

Like before, most parties would be unlikely to implement their policy promises due to coalitional and factional infighting. Eastern Economic Corridor projects that are already underway will likely continue without disruption. However, with the BJT as the largest party in such a coalition, it is possible that the real policy centerpieces of the next government will involve implementing regulations on cannabis and settling ongoing disputes regarding the construction of the Orange Line’s western extension.