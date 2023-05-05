Commentary: Pheu Thai wants a landslide win in the northeast. It faces a tough fight

SINGAPORE: Under a giant tent on a scorching hot day in Nam Phong District, Khon Kaen, a sea of vibrant red swarmed together for what seemed like an early victory celebration held by the Pheu Thai Party, just 25 days before the election on 14 May.

The country’s biggest opposition party is not just alive and well, but also more popular than ever, at least according to one shopkeeper at the rally who reported that shirts featuring the party’s logo that had been in stock since before the previous election were once again flying off the shelves. Khon Kaen in Thailand’s northeast is one of Pheu Thai’s traditional strongholds.

Cheers of excitement reverberated through the tent as Srettha Thavisin, a real estate mogul turned prime ministerial candidate, weaved through the crowd and took the stage. He was accompanied by Panthongtae Shinawatra, who stood in for his sister Paetongtarn, another prime ministerial candidate who was eight months pregnant.

The boom of the crowd’s roar intensified as Nattawut Saikua, a former Red Shirt leader, delivered a fiery speech that drove home the real message behind Pheu Thai’s policy to provide 10,000 baht (US$295) to every Thai over 16 years old via a digital wallet.

Nattawut asked the audience, “Would you accept money from other political parties?” The crowd responded with a resounding “yes,” without any hint of hesitation or embarrassment.

He then asked, “But would you vote for those parties?” The audience unanimously replied with a decisive “no.”

Finally, Nattawut dealt the final blow, alluding to the smaller offers of 500 baht to 1,000 baht offered by other parties, saying, “If you vote for Pheu Thai, you will receive 10,000 baht. Other parties’ cash handouts are just bonuses, and you are welcome to accept them.”