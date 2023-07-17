Commentary: The lack of democracy in Thailand has been revealed
Pita Limjaroenrat has failed to secure approval as Thailand’s next prime minister. This underscores the stark reality about democracy in Thailand, says this ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute academic.
SINGAPORE: In the prime ministerial selection process on Jul 13, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was unable to secure the required parliamentary votes for approval as the prime minister.
Despite having a strong electoral mandate and claiming the support of an eight-party coalition comprising 312 Members of Parliament, Pita encountered resistance from the appointed 250-member Senate. The Senate predominantly consists of handpicked loyalists affiliated with the generals who orchestrated the May 2014 coup d’etat. Only 13 senators voted in favour of Pita’s candidacy.
The outcome was not unexpected. Nonetheless, it signals a strong determination by the Thai conservative establishment to block Pita’s rise to power.
The implications of this outcome remain unclear. The prime ministerial selection process is set to continue until its completion, with the next round scheduled for Wednesday (Jul 19).
During this period, General Prayut Chan-o-cha will continue to serve as the caretaker prime minister. General Prayut has already ruled himself out of contention with his resignation on Jul 11 from the United Thai Nation Party. He had recently announced his intention to quit national politics.
Nevertheless, there are significant uncertainties surrounding Pita’s potential renomination as a candidate.
MULTIPLE CHALLENGES FACING PITA
Previously, a deputy speaker from Pheu Thai disclosed that the party intended to back Pita for the initial three rounds of voting before engaging in formal discussions with the eight-party coalition regarding other potential candidates.
However, disagreements within the coalition could emerge due to concerns about the viability of supporting a candidate who has encountered significant opposition and experienced a substantial losing margin. Moreover, it is uncertain whether Pita and the Move Forward Party would be prepared to withdraw their pledge to amend Article 112 - also known as the lese-majeste law - in exchange for backing from senators.
Furthermore, there are pending legal cases against Pita that could potentially impact his prospects. These cases include the media-shareholding case, where Pita is alleged to own shares in a media company (this is prohibited under Thai law). The Election Commission submitted the case to the Constitutional Court on Jul 12.
There is another case regarding the Move Forward Party’s campaign to amend the lese majeste law, which has been accepted but awaits a verdict from the Constitutional Court. These legal proceedings could result in Pita’s suspension or disqualification from holding office, as well as the dissolution of the Move Forward Party. In effect, they could eliminate him from the race for the premiership.
Given these challenges, a new contender may emerge. However, this depends heavily on the actions of the Pheu Thai Party, which is the second-largest party in the Move Forward Party-led coalition. If Pheu Thai decides to remain a part of the eight-party alliance, it is possible that the party will nominate its own candidate, with Srettha Thavisin or Paetongtarn Shinawatra as likely options.
Alternatively, if Pheu Thai foresees challenges similar to those faced by Pita in securing the necessary support, the party may explore the option of forming new alliances with other political parties in the Prayut administration. These alliances could serve two purposes for Pheu Thai: Either providing it with the necessary support to advance its candidate for the position of prime minister or securing a stable footing and a sizable share of cabinet portfolios in a future governing coalition.
Parties such as General Prawit Wongsuwan’s Palang Pracharath and Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai, among others, could be potential partners in such alliances. General Prawit, who served as the chair of the Senate selection committee, could potentially sway the support of some members of the Senate if he decides to extend his support to Pheu Thai’s candidate.
However, General Prawit may also leverage his position to insist that Pheu Thai supports him as the prime ministerial candidate, rather than the other way around. Even without Pheu Thai’s backing, Prawit might command enough parliamentary support to secure the prime ministerial role, though this would result in a minority coalition government.
In either scenario, if Pheu Thai decides to withdraw from the Move Forward Party-led coalition, it is likely to face significant backlash. Such a decision could further erode the party’s already dwindling support base, especially among those who voted for Pheu Thai based on its pro-democracy stance.
However, if this strategic gambit were to materialise, it could be seen as an attempt by the party’s leader-in-exile, Thaksin Shinawatra, to reassert his influence in Thailand’s political landscape, even if this comes at the expense of his own party in the long run.
LISTEN: Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from PM role
VOICE OF THE PEOPLE IGNORED?
Looking towards the medium to long term, the implications of these developments extend far beyond party politics. They have the potential to ignite substantial frustration and discontent, particularly among those who perceive Pita’s failure to secure the necessary support as evidence that the democratic process has been compromised by actors and institutions that prioritise their own interests over the popular will.
This growing disillusionment among the public may intensify calls for political reforms and a thorough re-evaluation of the role and accountability of various power structures within the political system, such as the Senate, the Constitutional Court, and the Election Commission.
However, the absence of a clear and effective pathway for formally addressing these grievances poses a significant challenge. For instance, to revoke the Senate’s authority to jointly select the prime minister, amending Section 272 of the Constitution is necessary. But amending the Constitution requires the backing of at least one-third of senators, as stipulated by Section 256.
The limited avenues for meaningful engagement and redress can further erode public trust in the existing political institutions, leading to widespread mobilisation and street protests with ever-increasing frequency and intensity. That said, however, historical precedents have shown that social unrest and emergencies are often used as a pretext for the military to intervene in the name of maintaining peace and order.
In conclusion, the political future of Thailand hangs in the balance. If the selection process fails to produce a successful candidate for the role of Prime Minister, Section 272 (2) of the 2017 Constitution allows for the possibility of an outsider being considered as a potential candidate for the position. This scenario remains unlikely due to stringent requirements; moreover, there is no guarantee that the candidate would serve as a neutral arbiter or independent third party.
Ultimately, these developments underscore the stark reality that leaders in Thailand are not elected by the will of the people but rather permitted to rise to power with support or at least acquiescence of the conservative establishment. Now that the true nature of democracy, or the lack thereof, in Thailand has been revealed, it remains to be seen what actions and measures will be taken by the Thai people whose voice and choice seem to have been trampled upon.
Napon Jatusripitak is Visiting Fellow in the Thailand Studies Programme at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, and PhD Researcher at Northwestern University. This commentary first appeared on the Institute’s blog, Fulcrum.