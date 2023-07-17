Commentary: The lack of democracy in Thailand has been revealed

SINGAPORE: In the prime ministerial selection process on Jul 13, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was unable to secure the required parliamentary votes for approval as the prime minister.

Despite having a strong electoral mandate and claiming the support of an eight-party coalition comprising 312 Members of Parliament, Pita encountered resistance from the appointed 250-member Senate. The Senate predominantly consists of handpicked loyalists affiliated with the generals who orchestrated the May 2014 coup d’etat. Only 13 senators voted in favour of Pita’s candidacy.

The outcome was not unexpected. Nonetheless, it signals a strong determination by the Thai conservative establishment to block Pita’s rise to power.

The implications of this outcome remain unclear. The prime ministerial selection process is set to continue until its completion, with the next round scheduled for Wednesday (Jul 19).

During this period, General Prayut Chan-o-cha will continue to serve as the caretaker prime minister. General Prayut has already ruled himself out of contention with his resignation on Jul 11 from the United Thai Nation Party. He had recently announced his intention to quit national politics.

Nevertheless, there are significant uncertainties surrounding Pita’s potential renomination as a candidate.