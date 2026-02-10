Commentary: Thai voters sent a message – they want political stability more than reform

SINGAPORE: Political stability has eluded Thailand for more than a decade. But on Sunday (Feb 8), the country’s general election offered a glimpse of it for the first time in a long while.

Led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the conservative Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party stormed its way to victory. It is on track to win the most seats and expected to be within touching distance of 200 seats in the 500-member lower house.

Trailing the BJT are two parties likely to be deeply disappointed with their performance. The main opposition People’s Party (PP) is expected to take 118 seats, a far cry from the 151 seats secured by its predecessor Move Forward Party in 2023, and a surprise given that the youthful, reformist party had led in pre-election opinion polls.

If the PP’s result is a stumble, Pheu Thai’s can be likened to a fall off the precipice.