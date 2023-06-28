Commentary: Thailand’s military machinations will define post-election political manoeuvring

PHITSANULOK, Thailand: Over a month after Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party and its prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat won a decisive victory in the country’s general election, a minefield of legal, political and military obstacles is hindering his accession to prime minister.

The Election Commission is investigating whether Pita contested the election while illegally holding media shares. If found guilty, Pita would be barred from office, Move Forward could be dissolved and its winning MPs might be disqualified.

On June 20, the Election Commission endorsed all 500 winning electoral candidates, though it left open the possibility of investigating any later.

MOVE FORWARD AND PHEU THAI REMAIN AT ODDS

But the Move Forward-led eight-party, 312-member coalition-in-waiting (which includes Pheu Thai) still needs 64 of the 250-member junta-appointed Senate to achieve the constitutionally mandated 376 seats to form government.

Even before parliamentary approval, Move Forward and Pheu Thai remain at loggerheads over which of them will fill the slot of Lower House speaker. Since only a speaker can nominate a prime minister, their failure to agree could prevent any from being selected.

In fact, Pheu Thai would clearly like to dump Move Forward so that it can lead a coalition of its own. The speaker squabble provides a convenient issue for doing so, though cabinet allocation disagreements or an Election Commission verdict against Pita could also do the trick.

Rumours have spread about secret negotiations to form an alternative coalition between Pheu Thai (141 seats), Bhumjaithai (71 seats) and the Democrats (25 seats). Pheu Thai has publicly refused to form a government with Prayut Chan-o-cha’s 36-seat United Thai Nation Party or Prawit Wongsuwon’s 40-seat Palang Pracharat Party because of their role in the 2014 military coup.