Commentary: The heat is on Thailand to not just muddle through

The country is among the region’s most exposed to the energy shock that’s followed the Iran conflict. The crucial tourism industry has suffered a blow, while a severe heatwave is testing rules aimed at cutting down electricity used for air-conditioning.

A pronounced economic slowdown looms, perhaps even recession. Interest-rate cuts, which the central bank has never really taken a shine to, are out of the question. Government spending is constrained by high levels of debt. And the currency is among the worst performers in Asia - and emerging markets. The baht has lost about 4 per cent against the dollar since the war began.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Bangkok is putting a brave face on this difficult situation.

At least the Bank of Thailand won’t have to deal with incessant calls to stave off deflation. The conflict has provided a temporary fix to that problem. Inflation will climb from less than nothing to 3 per cent this year, a level that policymakers have long desired but struggled to achieve in less threatening times. Yet it’s a terrible way to meet an important target.

The central bank made its own problems. Policy was too conservative for too long. Inflation has been uncomfortably low for years, a phenomenon that’s rare in Southeast Asia and more closely associated with Japan during the lost decades and, more recently, China.

Calls from successive governments and business for significantly lower rates to perk up the economy, especially after the post-pandemic surge dissipated, were rebuffed as a threat to the bank’s independence. Only in the months before the war broke out, under a new governor, did officials begin to show urgency.