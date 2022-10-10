Commentary: Thai nursery shooting raises issues of drug use, gun control ahead of next year’s election

COVID-19, POVERTY AND MENTAL HEALTH

I think (and hope) this incident will trigger a national conversation in Thailand about issues surrounding mental health. But I have my doubts. There’s somewhat of an attitude of Buddhist-informed stoicism in the country, to accept the reality of suffering and just keep going in the face of hardship.

There has been serious adversity since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s an accumulating resentment towards the current government.

The country has had a very difficult time over the last two years, as the national economy shrunk by more than 6 per cent in 2020 and scores of workers lost their jobs particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Some of the worst affected have been poorer families, whose kids stopped going to school. They may not return, which suggests this could turn out to be an ongoing generational issue.

Thailand isn’t very well-resourced when it comes to support for mental health. A 2015 study found “an urgent need to invest in the policy, practice, and research capacity for mental health promotion” in Thailand.

While the country is better than a lot of parts of Southeast Asia in terms of welfare payments (they have been prepared to take on government debt during the pandemic), there are still problems rolling it out. Consequently, there’s been growing resentment directed towards the current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who’s very unpopular.