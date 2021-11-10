Commentary: Pity applying for the Thailand Pass as a tourist is this painful

BANGKOK: After sealing its borders to most visitors in March 2020, Thailand has reopened to people from 63 countries who test negative for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated.

“Thai people are so friendly, so welcoming and of course the food is just amazing,” the actor Russell Crowe gushed on Twitter, when he visited the kingdom last month ahead of restrictions being lifted on Nov 1.

It’s a popular view: In 2019, Thailand hosted a record nearly 40 million visitors and Bangkok was the world’s most visited city, according to one international survey, before the pandemic brought the party to a halt.

The government is betting that after nearly two years of confinement, travellers are itching to return to the country’s beaches, bazaars and nightclubs. But first they must successfully navigate the Thailand Pass — an online registration system many complain features an excruciating user interface.

UNSMOOTH, UN-USER FRIENDLY

“An epic failure in system design,” opined one commenter in an online forum used by people struggling with the system. The platform was meant to ensure immediate approval for people with vaccine certificates, hotel bookings, proof of insurance and other paperwork sorted.

Instead, many users have run into glitches including insuperable error messages, problems uploading PDFs and delays that put them in danger of missing their flights.

On the “Thailand Reopening” Facebook page, which has more than 13,000 members, users have been trading tips for converting PDFs into JPEGs and Thai dates into western ones (the year 2021 is 2564 here) and clearing other hurdles of the Thailand Pass.

The process has been, to borrow the slogan of the struggling national airline Thai Airways, anything but “Smooth as Silk”.