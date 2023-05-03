Commentary: Thailand’s upcoming election is haunted by the ghosts of politics past

CANBERRA: The ghost of elections past hangs uneasily over the upcoming electoral contest in Thailand, waged on a battleground of big-spending promises. If the military-proxy parties are nudged from power, will this finally settle the country back on a course of stable electoral democracy that was undermined by the 2006 and 2014 military coups? Or will it open another iteration of the "wongchon ubat", the evil cycle in which Thailand oscillates between popularly elected governments and military dictatorships?

In 2019, many voters previously loyal to Pheu Thai, the party of the polarising Shinawatra clan, repressed their inner feelings - and, wanting an end to the colour wars between their so-called red shirt supporters and yellow shirt conservatives, voted with their heads. They were attracted by what they saw as stability in the form of the military proxy party Palang Pracharat and its prime ministerial candidate, coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha as well as the welfare payments his party then promised.

In 2023, divisive politics seem to have less prominence - at least on the surface. With return of the lese majeste law and the banning of talk of monarchical reform, the economy dominates election campaigning. Given the hard years of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced downturn over 2020 to 2022, the deep collective memory of Pheu Thai as the party of economic growth and wealth redistribution places it in a good position to return to government.