Commentary: Can Thai prime ministerial aspirant Pita Limjaroenrat find a way back after a chastening first defeat?

SINGAPORE: Thailand’s parliament convened on Thursday (Jul 13) for a crucial session to select the country’s next prime minister. Pre-vote machinations pointed to an unlikely victory for opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat, whose Move Forward Party had emerged as the largest party in parliament after the May general election.

To Mr Pita’s bitter disappointment, voting played out almost exactly as his naysayers had predicted, falling 51 votes short of the 375-vote threshold needed to clinch the prime ministerial post.

Prior to the vote, Mr Pita had spoken optimistically about Move Forward’s efforts to court members of the 250-seat conservative-leaning Senate, whose support is critical to his bid. His lower house coalition only has 311 votes (excluding the speaker, who abstains by parliamentary tradition).

Only 13 senators backed him; the rest chose to either abstain from voting, reject him or simply not show up. Many oppose the Move Forward Party’s pledge to amend the lese-majeste law, which makes it illegal to criticise the monarch, his immediate family or the royal institution.

The Thai parliament will vote again on Jul 19. But there is no guarantee a prime minister will be elected, more than two months after the general election.