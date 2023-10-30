Commentary: Can Thailand effectively balance its relations with China and the US?

BANGKOK: Since the beginning of his term as Thailand’s Prime Minister in August, Srettha Thavisin has actively worked to strengthen relations with China. One of his early key meetings was with the Chinese ambassador, establishing the groundwork for subsequent diplomatic engagements to bring the two nations closer.

An important and symbolic gesture in strengthening those ties was the introduction of visa-free entry for Chinese visitors to Thailand in September. Mr Srettha personally welcomed the first batch of Chinese visitors, underlining the significance of this group of travellers to Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy.

Earlier this month, Mr Srettha made an official visit to China, where he also attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. That it was his first official visit outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) further demonstrates the importance the new Pheu Thai government attaches to Thailand-China relations. Mr Srettha also invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Thailand.

“(Mr Xi) gave me his mobile number for direct calls. This is a good sign. Both countries must depend on each other. We must depend on China which is a big brother,” Mr Srettha was cited as saying in local media.

On their end, China pledged to add new dimensions to the "family-like relations", Mr Xi said.