Commentary: Why is former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra still so popular on social media?

SINGAPORE: On Aug 8, former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra reached out to the Thai people on social media, saying that “pi (brother) Tony” is “ready to talk to young people”.

The message, which was conveyed via his son and daughters, signals Thaksin’s return to Thai politics. The politician, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2007, looks certain to play a role in the country’s next elections.

Years after his departure from the political stage, Thaksin still holds some cachet in Thailand. Thaksin is a founder of the Thai Rak Thai Party (TRT) and the head of the first elected civilian administration to complete a four-year term in 2001-2005.

The TRT was enormously popular, especially among the rural poor. He was ousted from power by a bloodless military coup in 2006 and accused of corruption and abuse of power.

Although Thaksin has been away from Thailand for more than a decade, he continues to play a major role in Thai politics.

He established the People’s Power and Phuea Thai Parties to replace his TRT party, which was dissolved by court order. In a bid to influence elections at the local and national and local levels, he nominated relatives to serve as prime minister: Somchai Wongsawat, his brother-in-law and Yingluck Shinawatra, his sister.

Parties affiliated with Thaksin have shown consistent electoral victories, as evident in the performances of the People’s Power Party in 2007 and the Phuea Thai Party in 2011 and 2019.

In the 2019 general elections, the Phuea Thai Party, the second reincarnation of Thaksin’s TRT, was successful in a large proportion of the constituencies that it contested.

The party contested 500 parliamentary seats and was triumphant in 136 seats. The pro-military Phalang Pracharat Party won only 115 seats and the pro-democracy Future Forward Party took 80 seats.