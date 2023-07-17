Commentary: Why social media is hardly social any more

FRIENDS GONE, REPLACED BY STRANGERS

Once upon a time, people joined social media networks so they could connect with one another. I signed up to Facebook in 2007 to see what my friends were up to online. It’s hard to remember why it was so interesting to look at lots of blurry photos of a night out, but I spent a lot of time doing it.

That has now been superseded by content from strangers. I still have all my social media accounts but I rarely post anything. For many of us, the point of TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter is not to upload our own posts or look at what our friends are doing but to watch a small number of popular creators. Instead of talking to one another, we have become mostly silent onlookers.

This is the result of the TikTok-ification of social media. On TikTok, videos are not designed to connect existing contacts. They are content consumed by the biggest crowd possible. One strange result of this is that the algorithm can produce a weird form of anonymity. You will sometimes hear TikTok creators preface particularly personal videos with: “If you know me - no you don’t”. The intended audience is strangers.

What this all means is that social media companies are no longer reliant on the network effect of real-world relationships that made Facebook so compelling in the first place. Who cares if your friends haven’t joined a particular social network? They are not the ones whose content you’re interested in anyway.

In theory, this should open the sector up to more competition. There has certainly been a flurry of new apps in the past couple of years, including companies such as Hive and Post. But there’s a catch: To draw an audience you need big-hitting names.

This is why Threads looks the way it does, with brands and well-known accounts promoted heavily. It is the reason Musk split Twitter’s timeline in two and added an algorithm-based “For You” feed when he bought the company. It is why Snapchat has added creator content to more parts of the app, including the map, and why a feed of chronological posts is no longer the default on Facebook.