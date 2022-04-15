Commentary: Teens are self-diagnosing mental health conditions with ‘predatory’ TikTok ads

SAN FRANCISCO: “Are you a woman who is spacey? Forgetful? Or chatty?” asks one advert on TikTok, portraying a teenage girl acting out these characteristics for the camera.

The text across the top of the screen explains that if so, you may have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). And that now is the time for you to “take control of your ADHD” – by seeking a consultation and medication from the company.

The advert, from San Francisco-based telehealth start-up Cerebral, is one of dozens on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram which encourage teens and young adults to self-diagnose with mental health conditions, offering expensive treatments as the solution.

The marketing tactics have been labelled “predatory” by watchdog groups, who argue they “oversimplify” health conditions and encourage misdiagnosis.

Recent complaints have prompted both TikTok and Instagram owner Meta to remove some ads from SoftBank-backed Cerebral – which launched in January 2020 and was recently valued at US$4.8 billion – on the basis that they constituted harmful medical misinformation.

Cerebral told the Financial Times it would start reviewing its ads more closely in future and that it had “removed all ads of concern” at the time. “We are listening to the feedback received from the media and the market,” it said.