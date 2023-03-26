Commentary: In China, TikTok sister app Douyin has become a powerful consumer tool

BATH, United Kingdom: Chinese people are increasingly using TikTok’s sister app as a way to complain about products and are finding it a powerful asset.

Our research shows that Douyin, which is produced by ByteDance the same company that owns TikTok, has become influential in offering Chinese people a way of putting consumer pressure on companies.

This short-video platform has the largest number of users in China (over 730 million at the end of 2022). According to Douyin, its users range from teachers based in rural China who record the impoverished living conditions that many local children face, to laid-off Chinese workers making a living livestreaming.

Douyin and TikTok are essentially the same app. They allow users to create, share and view short videos. However, they operate on different servers to comply with China’s Internet laws, such as the cybersecurity law, which came into effect on Jun 1, 2017.

For our research, we interviewed 56 people living in China who were familiar with online consumer protests. We also followed an online protest and tracked relevant hashtags to gather more information, searching specific Chinese words on Douyin, such as xiaofeizhe (consumer), weiquan (safeguard legal rights) and jianshang (profiteer).