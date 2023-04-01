Commentary: TikTok grilling in US Congress shows tech-literate leaders are a must

SINGAPORE: "Does TikTok access the home Wi-Fi network?" Republican lawmaker Richard Hudson’s question has become one of the most viral moments from TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi’s United States congressional grilling on Mar 23.

The issues raised during the Singaporean CEO’s testimony should come as no surprise. In the last five years, similar hearings were conducted with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The recent TikTok hearing will not be the last. Technology companies continue to face scrutiny on how they balance user experience, data protection, and moderation of inappropriate content or misinformation - legitimate concerns that all tech and social media companies need to grapple with and be accountable to their users for.

Yet, some members of the US Congress, who are responsible for regulating and establishing guardrails for tech firms, don’t seem to be technologically literate.

During another hearing in 2018, senator Orrin Hatch asked Zuckerberg how Facebook made money when users don’t pay for services, demonstrating a lack of understanding of the advertising-based business model commonly used by tech companies that he was tasked with regulating. In a 2006 speech on net neutrality, the late senator Ted Stevens famously remarked: "The Internet is a series of tubes."