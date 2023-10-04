Commentary: How often do men really think about the Roman empire?

Cynthia Boaz, a political science professor, offers a more critical slant: “I’m guessing most of the men who say they think about it all of the time are probably white, cis men. And it’s no coincidence, because the Roman empire is one of the most patriarchal and hierarchical societies that has ever existed. It is the epitome, the pinnacle of white cis gender masculinity.”

All this puts a distinct spin on the skit from the 1979 film Monty Python’s Life Of Brian which parodied a group of Jewish freedom fighters who had to ask: “All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?”

Boaz’s underlying question is, perhaps, what did the Western empires do for anyone other than white cis men? From this perspective, it is hardly surprising that women are not spending as much time thinking about the Roman empire.

IS THE TEACHING OF HISTORY GENDERED?

In my experience of university teaching, the title of the course seems to strongly influence the gender balance of the class.

I have taught in art history departments where the courses were mostly attended by women (art appreciation being often seen as feminine) and in history departments where there was, by contrast, a rough gender balance. Indeed, women are an overall minority in university history teaching.

I never tried to run a class called “War and Rule from Rome to Washington DC”, but I know from experience that I just have to put the word “gender” in a course title to see the men evaporate. I once gave a seminar on this subject to a survey methods course at master’s level and was faced by a stony-faced group of men sitting at the back with their arms crossed defensively.

It turned out, on talking to them, that they were deeply uncomfortable about being there because they thought gender history was all about attacking men.

And this challenge extends beyond my classroom. Researchers at the global education organisation IREX have found that men and boys devalue spaces and activities they associate with feminine gender roles, leading to a loss of economic and educational opportunities.