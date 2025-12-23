Commentary: The TikTok question is being swept under the rug

NEW YORK: A TikTok deal has finally been reached. Almost. Pending agreement from Beijing, the app’s owner, ByteDance, has agreed to a joint venture that will produce an American version of TikTok that is majority-owned by US investors.

The deal has been described as bringing to an end a long-running saga over the app’s future. In reality, it’s merely sweeping it under the rug, conveniently taking it off the agenda now that the political will to tackle the issue has subsided.

That ByteDance will retain the maximum permitted 19.9 per cent ownership is the merest of lip service to the law passed by Congress and affirmed by the Supreme Court. It does little to address the core concern and the reason any of this started in the first place, which was the worry over China’s stewardship of a recommendation algorithm that influences more than 170 million American users. According to Pew, one in five Americans turn to TikTok for their news.

The new arrangement, which closely resembles the proposed security measures that were met with scepticism by both Republicans and Democrats in 2023, will be accepted now thanks largely to President Donald Trump’s change of heart: He believes he is popular on the platform and that it helped him win the election.

At the same time, Democrats are facing a tidal wave of other issues, and their available energy to push back on TikTok appears to have ebbed.