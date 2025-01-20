Commentary: TikTok would be wise not to embrace Donald Trump too fervently

It was Trump who first attempted to ban the app during his earlier term. However, Trump has vowed to “save” TikTok since a meeting with billionaire Jeff Yass several months before the 2024 election. Yass has a major stake in TikTok and is among the biggest Republican campaign contributors.

TikTok may have gone dark out of an abundance of caution. But Biden administration spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre called it a “stunt” for TikTok to halt its US service before Trump takes office. The outgoing administration had already announced that it would not act to enforce the law, which took effect just one day before the end of Biden’s term.

Interrupting service surely got the attention of plenty of TikTok’s 170 million American users. As TikTok’s CEO, Chew Shou Zi, takes his seat among other tech titans invited to Trump’s inauguration, some users are celebrating President Trump as their champion for opposing the law outgoing President Joe Biden signed.

TRUMP TO THE RESCUE

By giving US users a taste of the shutdown and spotlighting its possible rescuer, TikTok seems to be casting Trump as the hero.

It reinforced that narrative when it began restoring service after Trump posted on Truth Social: “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security”.