Commentary: Timor-Leste’s ASEAN observer status is a foot in the door

SINGAPORE: Timor-Leste may have received a consolation prize last year when it received in-principle approval to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as its 11th member state. However, it may have a long way to go in to reach the ultimate prize - full membership.

ASEAN leaders, in a short statement in November 2022, had agreed to grant observer status to Timor-Leste. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also reaffirmed Singapore’s in-principle support during Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta’s first state visit in December last year.

Observer status allows the country to participate in all ASEAN meetings, including at summit plenaries. While seemingly generous, Timor-Leste will not be able to contribute to decision-making or share its views freely in these meetings.

The observer status will nevertheless allow Timor-Leste a foot in the door and to learn the ins and outs of the bureaucracy, including how best to negotiate within the bloc. The extent of Timor-Leste’s participation in ASEAN meetings as an observer is still under deliberation within the bloc, with a set of guidelines expected to be approved next month.

However, to fully participate in ASEAN, it needs to satisfy an “objective criteria-based roadmap” which will be adopted by ASEAN leaders at the first summit of 2023.