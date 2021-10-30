Commentary: Why are people on dating apps so boring and conversations so poor?

As a formerly frequent user of Tinder and OKCupid, with friends still in the dating app game, I’ve had my fair share of experiences and stories.

CREATURES OF CONFORMITY

There’s a nexus of reasons, from social features unique to Singapore to individual, dating fatigue – all of them coming together to spur the cog of monotony in the dating arena.

It doesn’t sound great, but we’re creatures of conformity in Singapore. From strict school rules to implicit career hierarchies, the institutions we grow up in have enculturated us to act in tried-and-tested ways, citing them as yielding consistently good results.

We may apply this rather rigid way of thinking to our approach to meeting new people, even through technology – despite possibilities being endless.

With the lack of explicit rules, we tend to fall back on supposedly fool-proof, formulaic methods. Textbook introductions and conversations revolving around school life and careers are safe and unoffensive, which gently eases us into motion.

But these methods don’t steer the conversational wheels for you. There are only that few questions you can ask before it resembles a job interview.

While talking about one’s education and work is perfectly fine, there’s more to close-ended and short answers. Segueing into the other party’s experiences and passions can help you gain a deeper understanding of the person you’re talking to.

If I had a dollar from every conversation that faded off into silence, like ellipses that trail off into the depths of the wild, I’ll be very rich.