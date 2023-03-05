Commentary: Dangerous selfies aren’t just foolish – they’re a real public health hazard

SYDNEY: Selfies have been called everything from an art form to narcissistic and a sign of a dysfunctional society. They can also kill.

When people go to extreme lengths to take an image to share on social media – perhaps in remote or picturesque locations – they can risk their lives. So we need to move beyond describing selfies as a social phenomenon, fuelled by the rise of smartphones and social media. We need to treat dangerous selfies as the public health hazard they really are.

Certain picturesque locations have been linked to selfie deaths. This includes Yosemite National Park in California, United States. In Australia, we’ve seen people die at places including cliffs, natural pools and waterfalls.

These are not isolated incidents. One study found 379 people worldwide were killed due to selfies between 2008 and 2021, with even more injured. Incidents are more likely in young adults, particularly males.

DON’T JUDGE RISKY SELFIES

Many are travellers or tourists (particularly in Australia and the US). In Australia and the US, selfie takers tend to be injured or killed while solo, and commonly in locations very difficult for emergency services to access. In countries such as India and Pakistan, selfie takers are more likely to die, tragically, as a group, especially near bodies of water, such as lakes.