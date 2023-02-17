Commentary: Want more smokers to quit? Raise tobacco tax every year

SINGAPORE: Cigarettes are about to get more expensive. On Tuesday (Feb 14), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that tobacco taxes will increase by 15 per cent.

Tobacco taxes in Singapore have not been raised in half a decade, with the last increases in 2014 and 2018. These two increases were also relatively modest, at just 10 per cent each.

The latest tax increase is expected to generate an additional S$100 million in revenue each year. But beyond providing a boost to the economy, will the tax increase help to lower the smoking prevalence in Singapore?

The prevalence of daily smoking has been hovering around 10 per cent in recent years, according to the Ministry of Health. Policy moves in the last few years have involved raising the minimum legal age to 21 years, plain packaging to reduce marketing appeal, and prohibiting smoking in more public areas.

DOES RAISING TOBACCO PRICES AFFECT SMOKING HABITS?

The effect of tobacco taxes on tobacco consumption boils down to simple economics: The more you raise taxes, the more consumption goes down.