Commentary: Paralympians sadly still aren’t recognised as mainstream elite athletes

LONDON, Canada: With no international spectators and limited domestic crowds, the importance placed on broadcasting the Paralympic Games is greater than ever before.

When the Games were postponed in 2020, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons argued that the Paralympics were needed more than ever to put disability back at the heart of the inclusion agenda.

With the highest estimated global viewership to date, at 4.25 billion total viewers, Parsons was convinced that media representation of the Paralympic Games would help “change attitudes, breakdown barriers of inequality and create more opportunities for persons with disabilities”.

But has the media represented Paralympic athletes in a way that can change attitudes about disability? Our recent analysis found Canadian media coverage of Paralympians at the 2016 Rio Games fell into four main categories: Athlete first, stereotyped, informative and multidimensional.

STEREOTYPICAL PORTRAYALS OF PARALYMPIANS

From a positive perspective, we found that many Paralympians were represented as athletes first. While not necessarily the most dominant approach, this frame was at the forefront of coverage.

In athlete first coverage, media referred to Paralympic sporting events as high-performance sport competitions, highlighted the dedication and training of athletes and focused on their results and accomplishments – all aspects of sports coverage we normally only see for able-bodied athletes.

Historically, this has not been the primary way of representing Paralympians, as stereotypical representations of disability remain prevelant. But we are starting to see this narrative used more often, especially with the coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Despite the positive shift towards representing Paralympians as athletes first, stereotypical ways of covering Paralympians remain dominant in media coverage; this is the most common way they have been represented over the past two decades.