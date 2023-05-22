Commentary: Yes, emails and meetings are ‘real work’ for your ‘actual job’

BOSTON: Meetings and email now consume a full two days a week for many knowledge workers, according to recent data Microsoft gleaned by tracking customers’ use of its office applications. Add in chat programs and 57 per cent of the work week is spent communicating with colleagues, while the remainder is spent on heads-down work in programs like Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Cue the stories about how little time we have for our “real jobs” and "actual work".

But it’s a mistake to think of email and meetings as distinct from real work. Convening with colleagues - communicating, discussing, brainstorming, deciding - it’s all part of our jobs. It’s all real work.

And if we accept that these are core parts of many jobs, we can take them seriously enough to get better at them. If we deny it, we give ourselves licence to keep doing them badly, trapping ourselves in a doom loop where useless emails and pointless meetings waste too much of our time.