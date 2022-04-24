Commentary: Watch the salt intake from your food. Too much can kill

ADELAIDE: Although most of us know that we should cut down on salt, Australians consume on average almost twice the recommended daily maximum per day.

Salt has been used in food preservation for centuries, and idioms, like “worth your weight in salt”, indicate how valuable it was for preserving food to ensure survival.

Salt draws moisture out of foods, which limits bacterial growth that would otherwise spoil food and cause gastrointestinal illnesses. Today, salt is still added as a preservative, but it also improves the taste of foods.

Salt is a chemical compound made of sodium and chloride, and this is the main form in which we consume it in our diet. Of these two elements, it’s the sodium we need to worry about.

SODIUM CAN BE DEVASTATING TO THE BODY

The major concern of consuming too much sodium is the well-established link to the increased risk of high blood pressure (or hypertension).

High blood pressure is in turn a risk factor for heart disease and stroke, a major cause of severe illness and death in Australia. High blood pressure is also a cause of kidney disease.