Commentary: The widening separation of top earners from everyone else

LONDON: Does it matter if your boss is rich?

This is a question I have thought about only rarely over the years, mostly when non-rich friends have reported unexpected misunderstandings with wealthier bosses.

There was the Australian woman whose patently baffled new manager listened to her explain that she had to leave work at a set time each afternoon to pick up her kids from school before asking her: “Why don’t you just get a nanny?” She explained that alas, that would be tricky on the salary his firm was paying her.

Another friend who could only afford a property miles from the office surprised her richer boss, who lived closer to work, by revealing how much money she had saved on train tickets by working from home during the pandemic.

Then there was the executive who invited his team to his sprawling home for a morning meeting and ushered them into what turned out to be not the dining room, nor the kitchen, but the “breakfast room”, a space devoted entirely to breakfasting that was bigger than the apartments of most of his guests, none of whom had heard of such a room before.