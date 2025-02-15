Commentary: How can everyday Singaporeans relate to Total Defence?

SINGAPORE: Singapore marks its 41st Total Defence Day on Feb 15, 2025. The concept of Total Defence has crossed the forty-year threshold into what I call the middle-age “uncle” zone.

The forty-year mark is a milestone that warrants reflection in the life of a person or institution. It is important to contemplate Total Defence when norms in global affairs are eroding, and the pace of disruptive change is increasing.

Total Defence, Singapore’s national security strategy, comprises six pillars: Military, civil, economic, social, psychological and digital defence. The challenge for Total Defence in its middle-age years lies not in the soundness of its ideas, but rather in capturing the attention of Singaporeans who may not connect Total Defence with their everyday lives.

In a January survey of Singaporean voter sentiments conducted by Blackbox Research, 35 per cent of respondents said the cost of living and inflation were a top concern, while just 8 per cent selected defence and national security.

Indeed, the connection between everyday issues with national security – such as supply chain disruptions stemming from regional and global tensions – is not always intuitive.