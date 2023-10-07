Commentary: Should Singapore restaurants be more transparent about their pricing?

The majority of netizens felt that because the customer had been forewarned, it was more a misunderstanding than a deliberate attempt to deceive.

But the incident did open up a debate about the degree to which restaurants are transparent about pricing items on their menu.

STEALTH TACTICS TO INCREASE REVENUE

Times are hard for our friends in the food and beverage industry. Raw material prices are up, labour costs are increasing and rental is sky high. The situation is not unique to Singapore, but appears to have impacted hospitality venues all around the world.

In the past, the simple answer to rising costs was to increase prices, thereby passing costs to the consumer. However, this practice has its limits, so businesses have resorted to “stealth” tactics to increase revenue without increasing prices.

In the United States, the debate continues over whether restaurants can or should implement service charges in a country with a deeply-ingrained tipping culture. More recently, some businesses have also started adding “wellness charges” of up to 20 per cent, on the grounds they need the money to better care for their employees.

Budget airlines in the United Kingdom are often in the spotlight for implementing punitive charges for seemingly minor services, like printing boarding passes. Globally, unexpected charges have also been found in services like Airbnb, where hosts add surcharges on top of the advertised price.

Many hidden charges are strategically timed for when the customer is most likely to pay for them. Whether that is after clicking through multiple pages on checkout, or having the bill presented to them post-meal, hidden charges often work because one feels they have already come this far, or that they have no choice because they have partaken of the meal.

Singaporean restaurants give the impression that they impose hidden charges as well, such as for the braised peanuts or wet wipes that waiters provide by default. I myself have now been trained by my wife to quickly turn away the appetisers the moment they are laid on our table.